Pilot Machchhar 'recovering well' after attack on FlyDubai flight, says Indian Embassy

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is "recovering well" and receiving "excellent medical care" after being seriously injured in an attack by his co-pilot during a flight to Israel, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Saturday.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while it was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy also thanked the UAE government for providing medical care to Machchhar and said it joined well-wishers in praying for his recovery.

The UAE, which is leading the investigation, said the co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist act”. UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the co-pilot used a crash axe to attack Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft, state-run WAM news agency reported.

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot, according to earlier reports.