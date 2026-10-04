Ceiling fan removal debate: How several foreign universities modified campuses to prevent suicides

NEW DELHI: Spring-loaded "anti-suicide" fans, enclosing fans in mesh guards or replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted units---the physical modifications by Indian education institutions to prevent student suicides might be attracting criticism as "bandaid measures" but the approach has been adopted previously by several foreign universities.

University of Houston (UH) had in 2023 made changes in its infrastructure, including installation of security fencing around the building and temporary barriers to secure the upper-level balconies, inner stairwell and sky bridges, after two students died by suicide on the campus.

Following the incident, the university had created an Agnes Arnold Hall Taskforce and undertook a three-phase renovation.

"The renovation of this facility is a critical step for the university as is the support of our students. With the input of those on the taskforce and others throughout the university, UH also has implemented several initiatives to support our students' mental and academic well-being," Diane Z Chase, senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of Houston had said in an announcement in 2024.

At US' Cornell University, a cluster of suicides during the 2009-10 academic year, three of which involved university students jumping from or near East Hill bridges within a month, prompted installation of steel-mesh nets on bridges spanning the gorges around campus.

The university ultimately implemented permanent barriers on eight bridges and fencing around some cliff-edge areas.

Cornell's own account says its consultants had identified the absence of bridge means restriction as a gap in its existing suicide-prevention approach and recommended physical barriers as part of a multifaceted strategy.

Timothy Marchell, a clinical psychologist and director of the Skorton Centre for Health Initiatives at Cornell Health had then announced that the university also secures access to chemicals, weapons and equipment that could be used as a means of suicide.