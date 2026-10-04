SC to hear on Oct 5 pleas for suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, undoing 'unauthorised' actions

It has demanded Kumar’s suspension pending the final hearing to preserve the “multi-member character of the Election Commission”.

The plea comes against the backdrop of a report by The Indian Express claiming that election commissioners Sandhu and Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they said had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Facing criticism, the EC said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberations in any institution, and that all its orders carried full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.

The petition has made the Union Law Ministry, the Election Commission, Kumar, Sandhu, Joshi and senior poll panel official Maneesh Garg parties to the case.

Tripathi’s plea, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, has alleged that the CEC’s actions violate the statutory requirement of collective decision-making.

The plea has also sought the initiation of criminal proceedings against the CEC and other officials for alleged breaches of official duty.

“Divested of any statutory or constitutional immunity, the Chief Election Commissioner remains directly accountable under the law — subject to police investigation, evidence gathering, and regular trial proceedings as an ordinary accused,” the plea states.

Tripathi has relied on provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, particularly Section 18, which provides for decision-making by the EC and states that where there is a difference of opinion, the view of the majority prevails.

One of the key issues raised in the plea concerns the alteration of Form 6, which is used by people to register as voters. It alleges that a requirement relating to ancestral details and a link with the previous SIR was introduced through the poll panel’s software without the statutory amendment required under the electoral rules.