SC to hear plea raising doubts over CEC Gyanesh Kumar's decisions next week

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a fresh plea seeking to determine whether Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar could take decisions unilaterally on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI) without the concurrence of the other Election Commissioners, next week.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the matter on Tuesday before the Bench led by CJI Surya Kant, and submitted that the statutory scheme requires decisions of the multi-member Commission to be unanimous or by majority.

"Now, the way the Election Commission has functioned..., there is serious doubt about whether there was a unanimous decision by the Election Commission over SIR. If the Commission has not taken a unanimous decision, then... What the Court has decided is based on the Commission's decision. So it is a serious issue. I am only requesting, my Lords," he submitted.