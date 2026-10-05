'Why are you and your police afraid of women?': Rahul asks Amit Shah

Referring to recent protests at Jantar Mantar, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said hundreds of people had been detained and female protesters had alleged misbehaviour by male police personnel.

He also alleged that cameras were snatched from women journalists and that they were dragged by police, while no FIR was registered on a journalist's complaint.

Gandhi said Shaheen and Nafisa had recently recounted their experiences of alleged violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station.

“Think about it -- inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints,” he said.

He alleged that those responsible for protecting women had instead become a threat to them, and said “everyone in this country knows who the Delhi Police answers to”.

Gandhi demanded that the entire CCTV footage from the Saket police station be made public and that immediate action be taken against the police officers found guilty.

“Shaheen, Nafisa, and all those who have faced violence and misbehaviour from the Delhi Police must get justice. Mr Amit Shah -- why are you and your police so afraid of women?” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)