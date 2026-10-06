CJI Surya Kant administers oath to three new judges, judges' count now 37 in SC

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to three new judges elevated to the Supreme Court, taking its working strength to 37, one short of the sanctioned strength of 38.

Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh took the oath in the auditorium of the new Supreme Court block on Tuesday.

All the Supreme Court judges, judicial officers and officials from different state high courts, along with other dignitaries, were present to witness the occasion.

On Monday, ending weeks of speculation, the Central government notified the elevation of the three Chief Justices of High Courts to the Supreme Court.

On September 28, the SC Collegium, the apex body solely responsible for the appointment and transfer of judges -- had recommended the three names for appointment as judges of the top court.

The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, had taken the decision and recommended their elevation to the top court after due deliberation.

The appointments were cleared on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu after the file was forwarded by the Ministry of Law and Justice following due verification.