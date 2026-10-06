INDIA bloc MPs begin 'Save Democracy' march to EC demanding CEC's resignation

INDIA bloc MPs have launched the 'Save Democracy' march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Heavy security deployment and barricading were put in place in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters ahead of the planned march. Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving.

Leaders of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are expected to join the march.

The MPs gathered at Parliament's Makar Dwar and later began their march to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, at 11 am.

Ahead of the march, opposition MPs questioned the security arrangements and stepped up their demand for Kumar's resignation, citing the Supreme Court's observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolment as a voter.

Congress MP Imran Masood accused Kumar of eroding public trust in the Election Commission.

"Across the country, the institution that Gyanesh Kumar headed was an institution the entire country trusted, an institution the entire country took pride in and felt proud of. Questions were never raised over its impartiality. One person has broken that trust," he told PTI Videos.

"And an entire nexus is working together. We will question Gyanesh Kumar, and the BJP chief ministers will start giving the answers," he alleged.