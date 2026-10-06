Nine-hour INDIA bloc sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan ends in detention as Delhi Police moves in

A nine-hour sit-in by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders at Akashvani Bhawan here ended in detention on Tuesday evening after Delhi Police moved in to clear the protesters from the All India Radio premises near the Election Commission office.
After facing resistance from the protesters, Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.
The Opposition leaders had been sitting on a dharna inside the Akashvani premises after being stopped from marching to the Election Commission headquarters earlier in the day. Police personnel moved in to detain the protesters as the standoff continued, bringing the prolonged demonstration to an end.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier said the protesters were prepared to remain at the site for as long as necessary.
“We have no problem sitting here. We are comfortable here. We have laid out mattresses here. There is a toilet here, and tea is also available. We will sit here for as long as we need to,” Gandhi said.
“We are protesting here against ‘vote theft’. If the government has a problem with us sitting here, then tell us where to sit and protest—we will sit there,” he added.
Gandhi also said the Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners to raise their concerns.
“MPs have been disrespected. We just want to meet the CEC and tell him that you have committed ‘vote chori’,” he said.
“MPs will meet the Election Commissioners. They will have to meet us,” Gandhi added.
The sit-in began after the INDIA bloc's march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters was stopped by security personnel near the NITI Aayog office.
The Opposition MPs were seeking a meeting with the Election Commissioners and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
After being stopped, the protesters sat on the road. Rahul Gandhi climbed atop a police barricade, while Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee also joined him. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to a waiting bus after being detained but soon got off and joined her brother near the Akashvani Bhawan gate.
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP Deepender Hooda subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises through the reception gate. They sat under a tree as police personnel asked them to vacate the premises.
The Gandhi siblings, however, refused to leave, insisting that they wanted to proceed to the Election Commission office. The confrontation eventually turned into a prolonged sit-in, with several Opposition leaders joining them.
Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra also reached Akashvani Bhawan as the protest continued.
The Election Commission, meanwhile, said it had not received any request from any political party for a meeting, even as the Opposition leaders maintained that they wanted to meet the poll panel to raise their concerns.
The protest is part of the Opposition's broader campaign against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has been demanding Kumar's resignation and withdrawal of the SIR.
The Opposition's agitation has gathered pace over the past few days, with protests by political parties, student groups and civil society organisations in central Delhi. The latest confrontation followed the INDIA bloc's decision to march from Parliament to the EC headquarters on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI)