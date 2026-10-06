Nine-hour INDIA bloc sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan ends in detention as Delhi Police moves in

A nine-hour sit-in by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders at Akashvani Bhawan here ended in detention on Tuesday evening after Delhi Police moved in to clear the protesters from the All India Radio premises near the Election Commission office.

After facing resistance from the protesters, Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

The Opposition leaders had been sitting on a dharna inside the Akashvani premises after being stopped from marching to the Election Commission headquarters earlier in the day. Police personnel moved in to detain the protesters as the standoff continued, bringing the prolonged demonstration to an end.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said the protesters were prepared to remain at the site for as long as necessary.

“We have no problem sitting here. We are comfortable here. We have laid out mattresses here. There is a toilet here, and tea is also available. We will sit here for as long as we need to,” Gandhi said.

“We are protesting here against ‘vote theft’. If the government has a problem with us sitting here, then tell us where to sit and protest—we will sit there,” he added.

Gandhi also said the Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners to raise their concerns.

“MPs have been disrespected. We just want to meet the CEC and tell him that you have committed ‘vote chori’,” he said.

“MPs will meet the Election Commissioners. They will have to meet us,” Gandhi added.