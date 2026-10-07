Uttarakhand deletes 17 lakh voters after SIR; special inclusion drive from Oct 8

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the final voter list showing a sharp decline in the number of registered voters.

According to the final electoral roll released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office on October 3, the state now has 71,58,949 voters. The voter list released on January 6, 2025, had 84,29,459 voters.

A total of 17,05,130 names have been deleted, while 4,01,276 new names have been added. The scale of the deletions has prompted the main opposition Congress to repeatedly question the exercise.

Amid a nationwide uproar over SIR, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed states where the exercise has been completed to launch a special campaign to include eligible voters who remain off the electoral rolls.

Following the completion of SIR on Saturday, the CEO office in Uttarakhand will begin a special campaign on Thursday. Three-day special camps will be set up at all polling booths from October 8 to 10.

"During this drive, BLOs will go door-to-door to identify the left-out voters and get Form-6 filled on the spot for inclusion of their names," CEO Dr BVRC Purushottam told The New Indian Express.

"On the directions of the Election Commission of India, it has been decided to conduct a special campaign in the state. Under this, special camps will be set up at all booths from October 8 to 10. During this, names of voters whose names have been deleted will be matched with the voter list before pre-SIR and the current voter list," Purushottam said.

During pre-SIR, which continued in the state until May 20, 2026, names of 7,73,445 voters were deleted and 2,71,404 voters were added.

When the voter list was frozen for SIR, the number of voters in the state stood at 79,27,418. SIR was conducted on the basis of this figure.

During SIR, 8,26,977 voters were identified under the ASDD category and 1,04,708 under the ineligible category and deleted. A total of 1,29,872 voters were added during the exercise, taking the total number of voters in Uttarakhand down to 71,58,949.

Overall, between January 1, 2025, and October 3, 2026, a total of 17,05,130 names were deleted from the electoral rolls, while 4,01,276 names were added.

Officials said a large number of voter names could be added during the special campaign, which will be conducted in the state over the next month.

Of the total deletions, 7,73,445 names were removed during pre-SIR until May 20, 2026. After SIR, 8,26,977 voters were identified under the ASDD category and 1,04,708 under the ineligible category and deleted.