42 retired judges back EC, call SIR lawful amid opposition protests

A group of 42 retired judges, including former Supreme Court judges and former chief justices and judges of various high courts, have defended the Election Commission against opposition criticism and backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a lawful exercise.

In an open letter addressed to the “people of India”, the former judges said they did not represent any political party but felt compelled to speak out as “silence is no longer a neutral choice”.

They alleged that constitutional institutions were facing a “sustained attack”, with the Election Commission at the centre of the criticism.

“Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not,” the former judges said, objecting to constitutional authorities being publicly labelled “thieves”, “puppets” and “compromised”.

They described the criticism of the EC and other institutions as a “calculated campaign” allegedly driven by political interests and warned against attempts to “destabilise the world's largest democracy”.