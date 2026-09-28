Senior advocates and activists demand SIR rollback, seek restoration of deleted names

A group of senior lawyers, activists and civil society members on Monday demanded rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide, restoration of names deleted as part of the exercise and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

At a press conference in Delhi under the banner "Together We Stand", the participants also demanded that forthcoming elections be held on basis of pre-SIR electoral rolls and sought an independent inquiry into the constitutionality and legality of decisions taken by the Election Commission (EC) during the exercise.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the EC's functioning has become "tainted", also asserting that the manner in which the Supreme Court had viewed the matter made it necessary for citizens to come forward. "If free and fair elections are disrupted, what's left of democracy?" Sibal said.

The issue of mass deletion and addition of names as part of SIR has been raised before the Supreme Court several times.

"It is now proven that it was wrong. Many elections have happened since then," Sibal said, demanding all decisions with respect to SIR be withdrawn as they were not taken by the EC, but allegedly pushed through by the CEC, and therefore were devoid of legitimacy.

He said the Supreme Court must be told that issues it had earlier considered decrees of the EC were not its decisions at all, but taken unilaterally by the CEC.

Asked if the SIR exercise was aimed at disenfranchising Muslims, Sibal said the criteria of 'logical discrepancies' was engineered for this very purpose.