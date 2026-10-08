At IMC 2026, PM Modi highlights Digital India's efforts to democratise technology, bridge digital divide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Digital India initiative was a major step towards democratising technology, with the government focused on bridging the digital divide and ensuring modern technology did not remain a privilege limited to those with access to resources.

Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, PM Modi highlighted that the mobile phone was placed at the centre of this transformation.

"Through the Digital India initiative, we resolved to change this situation, with the mobile phone at the centre of this transformation. This has been a major effort towards the democratisation of technology," Prime Minister Modi stated.

He said India had faced a major challenge in the form of the digital divide, with modern technology increasingly becoming a privilege for those who had the resources to benefit from it.

"Over the past 10–12 years, the mobile phone has emerged not only as a means of modern communication, but also as an important tool for good governance. It has remained at the core of our Digital India vision," he added.

PM Modi said the government undertook reforms in the telecom sector and expanded infrastructure as part of its efforts to democratise access to technology.