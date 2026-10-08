India, Ghana share similar challenges, programmes as Global South partners says EAM Jaishankar

India and Ghana have been longstanding partners and advocates of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, noting that the two countries have several similar programmes as they face comparable challenges as developing nations.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Ghana on Tuesday as part of his three-nation African tour, made the remarks after meeting his Ghanaian counterpart Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. He said initiatives such as Ghana’s Accra Reset and Feed Ghana have parallels in India’s Ayushman Bharat and programmes aimed at farmers’ welfare and food security.

“Now, when we look at Ghana from an Indian perspective, of course, for us, you have been historic partners. We have both been champions of the Global South before that term was even invented,” he said.

“And we have, I think, in the world, in difficult circumstances, stood up for the independence and the self-reliance and the dignity of countries who were earlier colonised,” he added.

Jaishankar said it was a pleasure to be here on his first visit to Ghana, to follow up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit last year.

Prime Minister Modi visited Ghana in July 2025. That was the prime minister’s first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It was also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.