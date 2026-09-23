‘Global South in front row of global crisis, back row of decision-making’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for greater solidarity among Global South countries, saying they were bearing the brunt of global crises while having limited influence over decisions shaping their future.

“The Global South today may be in the front row of the global crisis, but is in the back row of decision-making,” Jaishankar said at a high-level meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

He said the meeting was taking place amid “considerable global uncertainty”, marked by conflicts and geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains, rising trade barriers, fragmented investment flows and climate shocks.

Jaishankar said institutions created for a different era continued to reflect the power structures of that time.

“The Global South needs to be part of decision-making structures that deliberate on issues that directly pertain to our future,” he said, calling UN and multilateral reforms essential to address the region’s priorities.

He said the past year had seen an increase in active conflicts, posing significant risks to the global economy, particularly developing countries.

“At a time when we needed to turn to multilateralism, we actually witnessed its dismantling. International organisations that we hope would deliver solutions have instead become a problem for us to solve,” he said.