India sees CELAC as imp partner in shaping more representative global order, says EAM Jaishankar

NEW YORK: India and the regional bloc of Latin American and Caribbean countries have a shared interest in ensuring that the Global South has a "stronger voice" in determining the future of the international system, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

He made these remarks at the India-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting held on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

"India sees CELAC not just as a regional grouping, but as a very important partner in shaping a more representative, balanced, and inclusive global order," Jaishankar said in his remarks Tuesday.

"We have much to learn from each other. We have much to offer each other, and above all, we have a shared interest in ensuring that the Global South has a stronger voice in determining the future of the international system," he said.

Jaishankar co-chaired the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, attended by 30 CELAC members, the largest-ever delegation, along with Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin.

Jaishankar told the meeting that India is trying to forge "robust and balanced" economic partnerships with the CELAC region through the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Chile, Free Trade Agreement with Peru and the expansion of the Preferential Trade Agreement with MERCOSUR.