SC asks Centre to constitute committee to ensure pharma firms don't indulge in unethical practices

The Supreme Court on Thursday in its judgement has directed the Union of India (UOI) to constitute a committee to review the representations regarding unethical drug promotion practices and mandatory implementation of marketing code for pharmaceutical companies that give freebies to doctors.

A two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta pronounced the verdict after hearing a PIL filed by Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMSRAI) and others.

"We have directed the Union of India to constitute a committee, and committee will consider suggestions, representations, and thereafter give its recommendations to the UOI. The matter is again directed to be placed on 29th January for consideration of the compliance affidavit by the UOI," the bench ordered.

The petition of FMSRAI sought enforcement of statutory code to regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies.

On September 8, 2026, the top court had reserved the verdict in the matter after hearing the submissions from all the respective parties.