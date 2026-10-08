SC moots permanent fund for Spinal Muscular Atrophy patients, says ad hoc grants not enough

The Supreme Court on Thursday called for a permanent, dedicated fund to support treatment for patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), saying ad hoc government grants and individual charity are insufficient to finance therapies for the rare genetic disorder.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant suggested exploring contributions through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and government grants to establish and sustain the corpus.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, stressed the need for a regular and institutionalised funding mechanism to finance life-saving therapies for SMA patients, who often require treatment costing crores of rupees.

“Depending on individual circumstances, CSR contributions may come forward, or the government may release grants. But what we need is a regular channel, permanent system. There should be a mechanism for automatic contributions and a regular fund that is maintained,” the CJI observed.

The court also said the fund should prioritise the optimum use of resources strictly on a non-profit basis, ensuring that financial assistance reaches patients directly.

The apex court was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated to address the lack of adequate, systematic and affordable healthcare infrastructure for SMA patients.