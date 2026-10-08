Six arrested for murder of social media influencer and LGBTQ activist Mad Sandhu

Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the targeted attack took place around 6 pm on October 3 on Loharka Road in Amritsar. Sandhu, who also operated a local salon, had arrived outside a car wash centre to collect his vehicle when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at close range before fleeing.

“Eyewitnesses reported hearing two to three gunshots. Police recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot. Sandhu was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died en route,” he said.

Gill said the preliminary findings indicated that the hit was carried out at the behest of the Tarn Taran-based Jagga gang. Investigators are also probing links to a social media post under the name ‘Goldy Dhillon’, which claimed responsibility for the killing. An extortion angle is also being investigated, he said.

“Using technical tracking and human intelligence, police traced six suspects, including Parminder Prasad, alias Kaka, the alleged main shooter, who fired the shots and procured the getaway vehicle. A police team from Amritsar has gone to Ahmedabad in Gujarat to complete the legal formalities for his arrest. He will be brought to Amritsar for further investigation and interrogation after the necessary procedures are completed,” Gill said.

Meanwhile, sources in the state police said officials of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch had stated that Parminder played a direct role in executing the crime, allegedly acting as one of the primary shooters during the attack. In addition to opening fire on the victim, he was allegedly responsible for arranging the getaway motorcycle used in the operation.