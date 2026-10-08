Six arrested for murder of social media influencer and LGBTQ activist Mad Sandhu

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, have solved the murder case of social media influencer and LGBTQ activist Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu, with the arrest of six accused, including the alleged main shooter, Parminder alias Kaka, from Ahmedabad. Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar last week.
The arrested accused have been identified as Parminder alias Kaka, a resident of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar Rural; Amandeep Singh of Tashpur in Kapurthala; Paramvir Singh of Lohian Khas; Baljinder Singh alias Lali of Dalawarpur village in Tarn Taran; and Balraj Singh alias Bunty and Vikas Singh, both residents of Khalchia village in Amritsar Rural.
The arrests were made based on technical evidence and human intelligence following sustained efforts after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father, Bhupinder Singh.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the targeted attack took place around 6 pm on October 3 on Loharka Road in Amritsar. Sandhu, who also operated a local salon, had arrived outside a car wash centre to collect his vehicle when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at close range before fleeing.
“Eyewitnesses reported hearing two to three gunshots. Police recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot. Sandhu was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died en route,” he said.
Gill said the preliminary findings indicated that the hit was carried out at the behest of the Tarn Taran-based Jagga gang. Investigators are also probing links to a social media post under the name ‘Goldy Dhillon’, which claimed responsibility for the killing. An extortion angle is also being investigated, he said.
“Using technical tracking and human intelligence, police traced six suspects, including Parminder Prasad, alias Kaka, the alleged main shooter, who fired the shots and procured the getaway vehicle. A police team from Amritsar has gone to Ahmedabad in Gujarat to complete the legal formalities for his arrest. He will be brought to Amritsar for further investigation and interrogation after the necessary procedures are completed,” Gill said.
Meanwhile, sources in the state police said officials of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch had stated that Parminder played a direct role in executing the crime, allegedly acting as one of the primary shooters during the attack. In addition to opening fire on the victim, he was allegedly responsible for arranging the getaway motorcycle used in the operation.
Police officials also said the targeted killing was allegedly orchestrated by the international gang led by Goldy Dhillon. Some weapons have also been recovered during the operation.
A case has been registered under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Cantonment police station in Amritsar.
Mad Sandhu, who had more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram, was also one of the prominent LGBTQ personalities in the region. He had acted in the Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye and was shot dead on Loharka Road in Amritsar on the evening of October 3.
He frequently appeared as a guest on podcasts, where he spoke about makeup, the film industry and gender issues. He also faced homophobic trolling on social media and would often respond by saying, “God has made me the way I am.” He was open about his sexual identity.