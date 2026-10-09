INDIA bloc submits 'vote chori' memorandum to President Murmu; Rahul says Opposition to meet CJI Monday

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kharge said, "We told the President about vote chori and the serious mistake made by Gyanesh Kumar, as votes are being stolen right from his office. That is why we have demanded that EVMs be done away with once again and elections be conducted using ballot papers. Secondly, the evidence of vote chori wherever it has taken place is being sought, and we are preparing that evidence and will submit it."

"The President listened to us carefully and said that she would investigate the matter thoroughly, speak to the people concerned and decide on the appropriate next steps. We came away feeling satisfied because, for the first time, she has joined her voice with ours and listened to the voice of the people," Kharge added.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said the INDIA bloc remained united after the meeting. "We are together, we are very strong, we represent more than 60 pc of people," she said.