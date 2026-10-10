VHP questions funding behind CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Saturday questioned the funding behind a protest organised by the CJP, Left-wing parties and other groups at Jantar Mantar, alleging that large sums of money were being spent on the demonstration.

In a post on X, Bansal said, “Who are the people playing this game behind the curtain? Massive funding is pouring in for these protests. A particular party linked to the Ford –Foundation will also be of this so-called demonstration”.

He further alleged, “At the same time, the involvement of America’s biggest industrialist and the Voce-President speaks volumes. Fellow countrymen must carefully understand these anti-national moves that are attacking our sovereignty”.

Urging citizens to remain cautious, he said, “All of us citizens must, with a sense fo national unity at the right time, deal cautiously in our own ways with those dreaming the pipe dream of turning India into Nepal or Bangladesh”.

He also called for vigilance on the ground, stating, “We have our police and security forces, but through other means, directly and indirectly, we must become their eyes, ears, nose, and shield”.