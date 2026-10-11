CJI declines meeting with LoPs Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on Monday over ‘vote chori’

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined to meet Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday after they sought an appointment to raise concerns over alleged “vote chori”, electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources said on Sunday night.
The Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had sought a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum demanding an end to alleged electoral malpractice, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to paper ballots.
In an email sent on Sunday, the CJI’s office informed the Congress leaders that their request had been rejected as the matter was sub judice. It said that since CJI Surya Kant himself heads the Bench hearing the matter, he could not issue any directions following a meeting on the administrative side.
The email stated that the matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday and that Gandhi and Kharge could file a petition on Monday if they wanted to be heard on the issue. They were also free to approach the court for the protection of their fundamental rights.
The development comes a day before Opposition parties plan to march to the Supreme Court in Delhi to press their demands. The Congress has called the protest “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy” and asked participants to assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm on Monday.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party lines, gender, caste, community and state. Referring to Saturday’s protest, he said, “Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.”
He called on Opposition parties, youth, civil society groups and all those who believe in democracy and the Constitution to join Monday’s march.
Kharge had earlier said in Bengaluru that he and Gandhi had written to the CJI seeking his intervention in the “vote chori” issue. He said they would present their concerns “with folded hands”.
“Chaos is being created in the country by the home minister and the prime minister, and everywhere an undeclared emergency is imposed,” Kharge said, alleging that heavy police deployment and detentions during Saturday’s protests reflected the government’s fear of the youth agitation.
Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), shut Metro stations and imposed internet restrictions, drawing criticism.
On Sunday, a special two-judge Bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana held a hearing on a non-working day and found a prima facie case of contempt over the violation of its October 9 order concerning protests and Metro closures.
It directed Metro and railway facilities to function normally, public movement to remain unhindered, barricades to be removed and internet services to be restored. It also said lawyers must not be impeded.
On Friday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over their concerns about the electoral process.
Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating an undeclared Emergency, alleging that the government feared young people demanding that democracy and voting rights be protected. The Congress said it would continue to fight to protect the Constitution and voting rights.