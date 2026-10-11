CJI declines meeting with LoPs Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on Monday over ‘vote chori’

The email stated that the matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday and that Gandhi and Kharge could file a petition on Monday if they wanted to be heard on the issue. They were also free to approach the court for the protection of their fundamental rights.

The development comes a day before Opposition parties plan to march to the Supreme Court in Delhi to press their demands. The Congress has called the protest “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy” and asked participants to assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm on Monday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party lines, gender, caste, community and state. Referring to Saturday’s protest, he said, “Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.”