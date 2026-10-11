‘Do not fear’: Rahul calls for march to Supreme Court tomorrow against ‘vote chori’

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to citizens, Opposition parties, youth and civil society groups to march to the Supreme Court in Delhi on Monday, demanding an end to alleged “vote chori”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Gandhi would meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to present their concerns and seek his intervention.

The announcements came amid continuing protests in the capital over alleged voter roll irregularities and accusations of police brutality and the detention of demonstrators.

In a video message on X, Gandhi said the protesters would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice “on behalf of the nation”. Appealing for participation beyond political and social divisions, he said, “Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state.”

Gandhi alleged that police personnel and BJP workers had attacked young people who gathered peacefully in Delhi on Saturday. “They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons,” he said.

“This is not the India we want,” he added.