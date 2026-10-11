CJI turns down meeting with LoPs Rahul Gandhi, Kharge over ‘vote chori’, says matter before SC

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined to meet Leaders of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday after they sought an appointment to raise concerns over alleged “vote chori”, saying similar matters are sub judice on the judicial side in the Supreme Court.
The Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had sought a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum demanding an end to alleged electoral malpractice, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to paper ballots.
In an email sent on Sunday, the CJI informed the Congress leaders that their request had been rejected as the matter was sub judice. It said that since CJI Surya Kant himself heads the Bench hearing the matter.
CJI Surya Kant said that no orders can be passed on the administrative side, and asked the Congress leader to file a petition on the judicial side that may be taken up on Tuesday, the sources said.
The CJI said the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for all citizens if their fundamental rights are violated, the email added.
He also said the Supreme Court cannot interfere with the functions of the executive on the administrative side.
The development comes a day before Opposition parties plan to march to the Supreme Court in Delhi to press their demands. The Congress has called the protest “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy” and asked participants to assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm on Monday.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party lines, gender, caste, community and state. Referring to Saturday’s protest, he said, “Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.”
He called on Opposition parties, youth, civil society groups and all those who believe in democracy and the Constitution to join Monday’s march.
Kharge had earlier said in Bengaluru that he and Gandhi had written to the CJI seeking his intervention in the “vote chori” issue. He said they would present their concerns “with folded hands”.
“Chaos is being created in the country by the home minister and the prime minister, and everywhere an undeclared emergency is imposed,” Kharge said, alleging that heavy police deployment and detentions during Saturday’s protests reflected the government’s fear of the youth agitation.
The Congress said it would continue to fight to protect the Constitution and voting rights.
Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), shut Metro stations and imposed internet restrictions, drawing criticism.