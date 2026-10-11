CJI turns down meeting with LoPs Rahul Gandhi, Kharge over ‘vote chori’, says matter before SC

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined to meet Leaders of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday after they sought an appointment to raise concerns over alleged “vote chori”, saying similar matters are sub judice on the judicial side in the Supreme Court.

The Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had sought a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum demanding an end to alleged electoral malpractice, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to paper ballots.

In an email sent on Sunday, the CJI informed the Congress leaders that their request had been rejected as the matter was sub judice. It said that since CJI Surya Kant himself heads the Bench hearing the matter.

CJI Surya Kant said that no orders can be passed on the administrative side, and asked the Congress leader to file a petition on the judicial side that may be taken up on Tuesday, the sources said.

The CJI said the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for all citizens if their fundamental rights are violated, the email added.

He also said the Supreme Court cannot interfere with the functions of the executive on the administrative side.