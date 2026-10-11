Delhi police crackdown on protests ominous for Modi, Shah says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Sunday described the developments surrounding protests in Delhi as “ominous” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid a police crackdown on demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The signs being seen on the streets of Delhi are ominous for Messrs Modi and Shah. We are seeing journalists being picked up by police from outside the Press Club of India. These are dangerous signs for this government,” O’Brien, the TMC’s parliamentary leader in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters.

Several journalists covering protests in the national capital on Saturday against CEC Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls were detained by police, prompting the Press Club of India and three other journalists' organisations to condemn the action and demand an inquiry.

The protests were organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and joined by student groups. The police have detained protesters at multiple locations in the city over the past two days.