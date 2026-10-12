Himanta Sarma challenges Rahul Gandhi to seek Congress govts’ resignations for ballot paper polls

GUWAHATI: Amid the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday advocated conducting an SIR across the country once every five years.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, he said SIR was imperative in light of the continuous infiltration of people from Bangladesh.

Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said, “You cannot blackmail the Supreme Court and the Election Commission. There should be an SIR in the country every five years, considering the demographic shifts in Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Only then will our democracy survive and succeed.”

The Chief Minister recalled that Indrajit Gupta had told Parliament during his tenure as Union Home Minister that the names of 30 lakh foreigners were included in Assam’s voter list.

Sarma argued that demographic changes in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand established ongoing infiltration from Bangladesh.

“Assam deports infiltrators every day by following the law. If there is no SIR in the country, how can we remove the names of lakhs of foreigners from the voter list?” he asked.

Accusing Gandhi and the Congress of acting at the behest of external forces, Sarma alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was busy destroying the country’s democratic institutions by exposing them to anarchy.