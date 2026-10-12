Himanta Sarma challenges Rahul Gandhi to seek Congress govts’ resignations for ballot paper polls

GUWAHATI: Amid the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday advocated conducting an SIR across the country once every five years.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, he said SIR was imperative in light of the continuous infiltration of people from Bangladesh.
Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said, “You cannot blackmail the Supreme Court and the Election Commission. There should be an SIR in the country every five years, considering the demographic shifts in Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Only then will our democracy survive and succeed.”
The Chief Minister recalled that Indrajit Gupta had told Parliament during his tenure as Union Home Minister that the names of 30 lakh foreigners were included in Assam’s voter list.
Sarma argued that demographic changes in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand established ongoing infiltration from Bangladesh.
“Assam deports infiltrators every day by following the law. If there is no SIR in the country, how can we remove the names of lakhs of foreigners from the voter list?” he asked.
Accusing Gandhi and the Congress of acting at the behest of external forces, Sarma alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was busy destroying the country’s democratic institutions by exposing them to anarchy.
“The Congress is trying to blackmail all our democratic institutions. You have threatened the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. I challenge Rahul Gandhi to first ask all Congress governments formed during Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure to resign,” Sarma said.
He also dared the Congress to announce that it would not contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand under Kumar.
“You (Gandhi) became the Leader of the Opposition by winning elections conducted by the Election Commission. The MPs doing drama (in Delhi) also became MPs by winning elections conducted by the same Election Commission. When you win elections, EVMs are fine. When I win, EVMs are bad,” the Chief Minister said.
Earlier in the day, he attacked Gandhi and the Congress over their alleged “double standards.”
“When Narendra Modi Ji is elected Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi calls it manipulation, yet his own election to Parliament and his subsequent elevation as Leader of the Opposition are beyond question,” Sarma posted on X.