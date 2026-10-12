J&K LoP Sunil Sharma accuses NC, Congress of 1987 ‘vote chori’ to make Farooq Abdullah CM

Amid the Opposition’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyander Kumar over alleged “vote chori”, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday countered the anti-CEC protests by saying that the NC and Congress were involved in one of the biggest instances of “vote chori” in the country by rigging the 1987 Assembly polls in J&K.

“If 'vote chori' allegations are to be made, then the biggest vote chori in the country was done by rigging the 1987 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to make Farooq Abdullah Chief Minister by robbing votes,” Sharma told reporters.

He was responding to a question on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s allegations that delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir amounted to “vote chori” as six Assembly seats were allotted to the BJP.

In the delimitation of Assembly constituencies carried out in J&K ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls, the number of Assembly seats in the Jammu region was increased by six, while Kashmir, despite having more votes, got just one additional seat. From 37 seats, Jammu’s tally went up to 43, and Kashmir’s rose from 46 to 47.

Sharma alleged that there was a Khalq DC who used to distribute certificates to MLAs to make Farooq Abdullah win. “The MLAs used to be called Khalq MLAs because they did not win after being elected but by certificates of DC Khalq.”