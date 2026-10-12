Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi ahead of INDIA Bloc march, asks ‘Why is Delhi jailed?’

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court would highlight the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the march, Gandhi said protests against alleged vote theft and the Election Commission had grown into a public movement in the capital over the past four to five days.

“We want to show the country that the government, PM Narendra Modi, is protecting Gyanesh Kumar,” he said, adding, “The question is: Why is Delhi under siege?”

Gandhi said he and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), expressing concern over what they described as threats to democracy and electoral fairness. He added that the CJI had responded and directed them to file a petition.

“Today, INDIA bloc leaders and I will go to the Supreme Court together and file this petition,” he said.