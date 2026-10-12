Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi ahead of INDIA Bloc march, asks ‘Why is Delhi jailed?’

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court would highlight the issue.
Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the march, Gandhi said protests against alleged vote theft and the Election Commission had grown into a public movement in the capital over the past four to five days.
“We want to show the country that the government, PM Narendra Modi, is protecting Gyanesh Kumar,” he said, adding, “The question is: Why is Delhi under siege?”
Gandhi said he and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), expressing concern over what they described as threats to democracy and electoral fairness. He added that the CJI had responded and directed them to file a petition.
“Today, INDIA bloc leaders and I will go to the Supreme Court together and file this petition,” he said.
The Congress leader also accused the CEC of facilitating alleged ‘vote chori’ and claimed that sections of the police and security forces supported the Opposition’s agitation. He alleged that the government was using security restrictions to prevent people from reaching the capital.
Questioning the heavy security deployment, Gandhi said Delhi had been turned into a fortress, with thousands of police personnel stationed across the city. He added that the Opposition’s strategy was different from the government’s show of strength.
The Congress had called for a ‘Chalo Dilli’ march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court to protest against the functioning of the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, security was tightened across central Delhi, with barricades installed at several locations and Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed. Entry and exit at certain Metro stations were also scheduled to remain restricted until 4 pm on October 12, according to security arrangements.
(With inputs from PTI)