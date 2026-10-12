‘Shortfall in court fee’: Supreme Court flags over 10 defects in Rahul Gandhi’s plea against SIR

The Supreme Court registry on Monday flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the registry asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the identity card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, a co-petitioner in the case.

The registry also pointed out illegible or missing pages in the petition and a shortfall of over Rs 200 in court fees, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the Supreme Court to file the plea.

The petition challenges the legality of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out across states, alleging that genuine voters, particularly young people, migrants and marginalised communities, are being deleted on a large scale under the guise of the revision.

The petition has made the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi parties in the case.

The plea is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday along with other petitions challenging the SIR exercise.

(With inputs from PTI)