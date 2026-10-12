INDIA bloc moves Supreme Court against alleged voter deletions, SIR irregularities

What the plea seeks

The petition seeks the production of records relating to the SIR exercise, judicial scrutiny of the decision-making process, and directions to ensure transparency and compliance with electoral laws.

Disclosure of files, minutes, notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners on disputed SIR decisions, along with ECINET and ERONET access logs.

Production of the complete file relating to the ECI's June 24, 2025 decision to launch the SIR.

Examination of whether the decisions complied with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, and the principles laid down in the T.N. Seshan judgment. The petition seeks quashing of decisions taken without lawful authority.

Appropriate action against those responsible for breaches, including under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

A direction that every SIR-related decision be taken collectively and duly minuted in accordance with Section 18 of the 2023 Act while the case remains pending.

A direction to ensure that the online Form 6 conforms to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, unless the Rules are amended. - Constitution of a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit SIR deletions and access to electoral-roll databases, and review EVM processes against global best practices.

Booth-wise publication of deleted voters' names, along with reasons for deletion and age- and gender-wise breakdowns, as well as a functional mechanism for restoration of names.

A direction that no voter's name be deleted without notice and an opportunity of hearing. The petition also seeks to allow eligible persons in Punjab and other poll-bound States to apply for inclusion until the last date for such applications.

Suspension of the SIR exercise across all States pending adjudication of the petition.