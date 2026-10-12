Vice-President Radhakrishnan says India aims to become global power without dominating others

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Dr C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed that India’s national strategy must translate national purpose into action and national intent into tangible outcomes.
Addressing participants of the 66th course of the National Defence College (NDC) on the theme “India’s Core Values, National Interests and National Objectives”, he said, “India seeks to become a leading global power not to dominate others, but to ensure that no country dictates terms to us”. He also emphasised that every sovereign nation is equal, irrespective of its size.
The address was delivered to 122 participants, including officers from the Indian Armed Forces, civil services, police and other government organisations, along with 41 officers from friendly foreign countries.
The Vice-President highlighted the importance of strategic thinking, integrated policymaking and international cooperation in tackling contemporary security challenges.
Emphasising that national values form the bedrock of national identity and shape a country’s engagement with the world, Shri Radhakrishnan referred to India’s civilisational philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). He cited initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri during the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s role as a first responder during disasters, and its leadership in international efforts on climate action and disaster resilience as examples of these values in practice.
He observed that India’s national interests are rooted in the constitutional principles of sovereignty, democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and the unity and integrity of the nation.
The Vice-President outlined five broad national priorities: safeguarding India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; preserving its democratic, secular and federal character; advancing its strategic, political, economic and military objectives; ensuring a stable and secure environment for growth and human development; and contributing to international peace and stability.
Highlighting the increasingly interconnected nature of national security, Shri Radhakrishnan called for enhanced international cooperation to address challenges such as terrorism, cyber threats, pandemics, climate change and transnational crime.
He noted that protecting national interests and advancing shared global interests are often complementary goals that require coordinated action, information sharing and mutual trust among nations.
Referring to Viksit Bharat @ 2047 as a defining national objective, the Vice-President underscored the need to align the country’s long-term vision with available resources, sound policy decisions and national priorities.
He stressed that national security extends beyond protecting India’s land, airspace, maritime interests and cyberspace to creating the conditions necessary for sustained development and prosperity.
“India aims to become the most powerful nation in the world not to dominate others or dictate terms to others, but to ensure that no country dictates unethical terms to us,” he said.
He further emphasised that every nation’s sovereignty and self-respect must be respected, and that countries should refrain from encroaching upon one another’s territorial boundaries.
Calling for deeper engagement with the Global South, Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted the importance of mutual respect, sovereign equality and shared development priorities. He urged countries to move beyond existing challenges and strengthen cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, connectivity, education, innovation and capacity building.
He also identified corruption as a major challenge facing the Global South and called for collective efforts to eradicate it.
Addressing the participants as future strategic leaders, the Vice-President urged them to adopt an integrated and forward-looking approach that transcends institutional and professional boundaries.
He called upon them to understand the values that define their nations, identify the interests that require protection, establish clear objectives, prioritise them effectively and formulate strategies that translate national intent into tangible outcomes.
Air Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta, Commandant of the National Defence College, along with faculty members and participants of the 66th NDC Course, was present on the occasion.