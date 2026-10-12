Vice-President Radhakrishnan says India aims to become global power without dominating others

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Dr C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed that India’s national strategy must translate national purpose into action and national intent into tangible outcomes.

Addressing participants of the 66th course of the National Defence College (NDC) on the theme “India’s Core Values, National Interests and National Objectives”, he said, “India seeks to become a leading global power not to dominate others, but to ensure that no country dictates terms to us”. He also emphasised that every sovereign nation is equal, irrespective of its size.

The address was delivered to 122 participants, including officers from the Indian Armed Forces, civil services, police and other government organisations, along with 41 officers from friendly foreign countries.

The Vice-President highlighted the importance of strategic thinking, integrated policymaking and international cooperation in tackling contemporary security challenges.

Emphasising that national values form the bedrock of national identity and shape a country’s engagement with the world, Shri Radhakrishnan referred to India’s civilisational philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). He cited initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri during the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s role as a first responder during disasters, and its leadership in international efforts on climate action and disaster resilience as examples of these values in practice.