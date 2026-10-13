BJP women MPs meet President Murmu, seek suspension of MP Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations

BJP women MPs on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention for the suspension of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the Lok Sabha over allegations of sexual harassment at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary said the delegation also urged President Murmu to ensure the safety of the alleged victims of sexual harassment at JNU.

The delegation was led by BJP MP D Purandeswari and included Choudhary, Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and others.

The meeting came a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha staged protests outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and several places in Himachal Pradesh, demanding that the party expel Akoijam, the MP from Inner Manipur.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, along with several women MPs and BJP workers, participated in Monday's protest in Delhi.

A party source had earlier said the delegation would raise the issue with the President and seek her intervention, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on the matter despite speaking about "Smash the Patriarchy".

The Jawaharlal Nehru University dismissed Akoijam last week after an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him found him guilty. He was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May 2026. The complaints alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to exploit them sexually.

Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

(With inputs from PTI)