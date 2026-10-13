‘People will question victory if umpire is seen as biased’: Former EC Lavasa urges poll body to regain public trust

Former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday said the Election Commission being mired in controversies was unprecedented and advised it to regain public trust, drawing a cricket analogy to warn that a team's victory would be questioned "if people feel the umpire was not neutral".

A united opposition has taken to the streets over the past few days and clashed with police in the national capital, escalating its protest against alleged "vote chori" and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This came after an Indian Express report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge, even as the national rollout of the SIR was under the supervision of the full commission.

Addressing a citizens' convention in Kolkata virtually, Lavasa said, "I feel this is very unfortunate and dangerous for democracy, because you need an umpire in an electoral democracy."

"If people feel that the umpire is not neutral, they will question the winning team's victory as well," the former election commissioner said.

"The EC should regain its credibility and people's trust. The Election Commission of India, whose position is very high and possibly the highest among all public institutions, is today mired in controversies and people are taking to the streets to protest," he said.

Pointing to the Indian Express report that claimed disquiet within the three-member Election Commission, Lavasa asked how one would know whether a decision was taken unanimously or by majority within the commission if minutes of meetings were not available.

"This casts a doubt in the minds of the people whether the decisions of the Election Commission, including on the SIR, were unanimous or taken by majority," he said.

Lavasa claimed that no authentic clarification has come from the Election Commission.

"Some press statements have been issued, but those create more questions and generate more doubts than they answer," he said.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

In a statement, the poll panel also said that not only the three commissioners, but every officer of the EC is fully authorised to give suggestions to the commission to improve the electoral system.