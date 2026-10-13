'Political, people's resistance will triumph': Rahul Gandhi after INDIA bloc, civil society meet

The opposition INDIA bloc and civil society representatives on Tuesday vowed to fight together for the restoration of democracy, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserting that their resistance would continue and ultimately triumph.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with opposition leaders, civil society members and student representatives at his residence in New Delhi, Gandhi said those responsible for alleged “vote chori” would be brought to justice, naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“No matter what happens, no matter which institution plays a role or not, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue and it will triumph,” Gandhi said.
He also expressed confidence in the judiciary, saying the opposition had “extreme respect” for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India and the judicial system. He said he hoped they would play their role in addressing the concerns raised by the opposition.
Gandhi asserted that those responsible for allegedly undermining the Constitution could not escape accountability. “We assure you that all would be brought to justice,” he said, alleging that Modi was the “main architect” of vote theft and Shah its “implementor”.
The meeting, held over tea at Gandhi's residence on Sunehri Bagh Road, followed the opposition's protest march towards the Supreme Court on Monday against alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Among those who attended were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha, Samajwadi Party leaders Harendra Malik, Anand Bhadauria and Mohibullah Nadvi, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI leaders D Raja and P Sandosh Kumar, JMM's Mahua Maji and TMC MP Mahua Moitra.
Civil society and student representatives, including AISA chief Neha Bora and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, were also present.
Thanking people for participating in Monday's protest, Gandhi said the demonstration reflected public concern rather than merely the position of political parties.
“What we saw during the Monday protest was an expression not of political parties standing here, but of the people of India,” he said.
Gandhi maintained that the participants were united in their efforts to restore democracy and dismissed the notion that they were pursuing separate protests.
(With inputs from PTI)