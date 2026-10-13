'Political, people's resistance will triumph': Rahul Gandhi after INDIA bloc, civil society meet

The opposition INDIA bloc and civil society representatives on Tuesday vowed to fight together for the restoration of democracy, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserting that their resistance would continue and ultimately triumph.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with opposition leaders, civil society members and student representatives at his residence in New Delhi, Gandhi said those responsible for alleged “vote chori” would be brought to justice, naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“No matter what happens, no matter which institution plays a role or not, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue and it will triumph,” Gandhi said.

He also expressed confidence in the judiciary, saying the opposition had “extreme respect” for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India and the judicial system. He said he hoped they would play their role in addressing the concerns raised by the opposition.

Gandhi asserted that those responsible for allegedly undermining the Constitution could not escape accountability. “We assure you that all would be brought to justice,” he said, alleging that Modi was the “main architect” of vote theft and Shah its “implementor”.