SC seeks answers from Delhi Police over alleged assault of women journalists

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from a senior Delhi Police officer amid assault allegations by women journalists during anti-CEC protests in Delhi.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed after Senior Advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), seeking safeguards for journalists covering protests, particularly women journalists.

“We would like some senior officers to remain present here and explain,” the CJI said, adding that the police would have to respond to the allegations.

Jaising informed the court that advance notice had been given to the Solicitor General. The CJI said the petition would be listed for hearing on Thursday along with a matter concerning alleged police action.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned a contempt petition filed by the Freedom Speech Collective, alleging that police personnel assaulted journalists in violation of the Supreme Court’s October 10 order that media persons covering protests must not be harassed. Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh also mentioned a similar petition filed by NWMI.

NWMI filed its writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, alleging assault, arbitrary detention and intimidation of women journalists by Delhi Police while they were reporting on protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital on October 10 and 11.

According to the organisation, several women journalists were assaulted, prevented from performing their professional duties and arbitrarily detained despite identifying themselves as members of the press and showing valid press credentials.

The petition seeks directions to ensure the safety and dignity of journalists covering protests and other public events.