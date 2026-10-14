Key accused in Punjab influencer Mad Sandhu's murder nabbed from Mumbai

CHANDIGARH: A key accused in the murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu was arrested in Mumbai, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

The influencer, whose real name was Madhusudan, died after two motorcycle-borne individuals shot him at close range on October 3 in Amritsar's Loharka Road, where he had gone to collect his car given for washing.

Earlier, police arrested eight people in the case.

"In a breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with Mumbai ATS, apprehends key accused Jobanpreet from Mumbai and recovers 3 pistols, 5 magazines and 11 cartridges," Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said on X.

The DGP said preliminary investigation reveals Jobanpreet's role in the movement of weapons, financing and logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers.

"He confesses his involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in Tarn Taran district," the DGP's post said.