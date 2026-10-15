EC announces Special Summary Revision of rolls in 17 states

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, including those scheduled to hold assembly elections next year.

The move comes amid debate and protests across India over the poll body's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across the country.

In a letter to the chief electoral officers of the states and Union territories, the EC said January 1, 2027, would be the qualifying date for the exercise.

According to the letter, the SSR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The letter says the schedule for states and UTs where the SIR is under way or has just ended, among them Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Delhi, will be announced later. The same applies to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the SIR has not begun. Their schedule will follow, keeping weather conditions in view.

Under the schedule, polling stations are to be rationalised by November 2. Draft rolls will be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11 and disposed of by December 28. Final rolls are due on January 4, 2027.