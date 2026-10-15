PM Modi lauds Asian Games heroes, says India poised to become global sporting powerhouse

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's Asian Games heroes, asserting that the country is poised to emerge as a global sporting powerhouse.
During an interaction with the Indian contingent, he reiterated his government's commitment to strengthening the sporting ecosystem and inspiring athletes through his newly coined slogan, ‘We will do it’.
The Prime Minister highlighted the modernisation of sports infrastructure and the growing support available to identify, nurture and develop sporting talent across the country.
While interacting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, the PM said, "We in India remain committed to boosting the sports ecosystem and also supporting our athletes so that they can shine and inspire several youngsters across the nation".
Describing the gathering of medal-winners as a wonderful occasion, Modi praised the athletes for their dedication and achievements. "All of you young athletes are examples of how, when passion turns into victory, it brings a glow to faces along with medals,” remarked Modi.
Congratulating the athletes for bringing immense pride to 140 crore citizens, he stressed that their greatest achievement lay in enhancing the honour and glory of the national flag.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of coaches, support staff and families, describing the sporting achievements as a collective national triumph. "Therefore, your success is not yours alone; it is also the success of crores of citizens of the country,” affirmed PM Modi.
Remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the eminent statesman, highlighting how his extraordinary life and visionary outlook continue to inspire the nation. "His life and his vision are an inspiration for all of us,” remarked Modi.
Recalling India's historic achievements at the Asian Games, Modi celebrated the gold-medal victories of both the men's and women's hockey teams, with the women's team ending a 44-year wait. He also highlighted the consecutive medals won by both cricket teams and the double gold triumphs in kabaddi.
Modi also praised India's five gold medals in archery, alongside impressive performances in shooting, boxing and wrestling. He also acknowledged new athletics records, a weightlifting medal after 28 years and the country's first marathon success since 1982.
"This time, the Asian Games have been memorable for us in many ways,” noted PM Modi.
Lauding women athletes, he highlighted their contribution of 38 medals out of India's overall tally of 85, including 11 gold medals. He said their achievements went beyond statistics, reflecting the confidence and empowerment of New India.
Modi also drew attention to India's maiden Asian Games medals in disciplines such as mixed martial arts, soft tennis and certain sailing events, underlining the country's expanding presence across sporting disciplines.
"Today, India is winning medals even in those sports in which we had never won a medal in the history of the Asian Games before,” Modi remarked.
Urging the athletes to aim even higher, the Prime Minister led an energetic pledge, with the contingent responding in unison: "We will do it!"
He encouraged them to uphold the Tricolour's glory on every sporting field, establish a distinct identity for India in international sport and produce champions across disciplines. "More new records in our name, we will do it!” asserted PM Modi.
Drawing attention to the venue, Modi reminded the athletes that the stadium was named after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who was renowned for practising the sport late into the night.
Referring to the hockey icon's extraordinary dedication, the Prime Minister said that achieving ambitious goals required sustained effort, patience and perseverance over many years.
"This hard work of his reminds us time and again that resolutions and dreams are not fulfilled in a single day,” remarked Modi.
Contrasting the progress made over the past 12 years with the earlier state of Indian sport, the Prime Minister recalled a period when the country won relatively few medals and lacked representation in numerous disciplines. He noted that India previously had no representation in more than half of the Olympic events.
The Prime Minister emphasised that his government had resolved to overcome the apathy and self-doubt that had historically hindered Indian sport. He welcomed the growing number of Indian athletes competing at international events. "We took this resolution that we will remove this pessimistic mindset!” asserted Modi.
Attributing India's sporting transformation to sustained efforts over the past 10 to 12 years, Modi outlined the development of a modern and transparent sporting ecosystem, supported by initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the expanded Khelo India programme.
He said the government had committed substantial financial resources to strengthening sports federations and grassroots programmes nationwide.
"To expand Khelo India and strengthen sports federations, more than 36 thousand crore rupees were allocated,” said PM Modi.
Highlighting the expansion of grassroots facilities, the Prime Minister referred to the establishment of more than a thousand Khelo India Centres, alongside the development of stadiums, multi-purpose halls, athletics tracks, football and hockey grounds, and swimming pools in cities and towns across the country.
He also highlighted direct financial assistance for athletes, including a monthly out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 50,000 under TOPS, as well as funding for overseas coaching opportunities.
"If there is a need to go outside the country for coaching in any sport, the government is facilitating that too and providing financial assistance for it,” observed Modi.
The Prime Minister also highlighted initiatives such as the Winter Games, Sansad Khel Pratiyogitas and the new ‘Khelo Bharat Niti’, aimed at widening participation and providing athletes with greater competitive exposure.
He praised Divyang athletes for their achievements, saying their success demonstrated the importance of national support throughout an athlete's journey.
"Today, every player has this confidence that the country stands with them throughout their entire journey,” affirmed PM Modi.
Highlighting the impressive performances of athletes aged between 15 and 17 in the contingent, Modi stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing talent from an early age.
He outlined the government's focus on identifying and training children aged five to 15 through Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India initiatives.
Looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India's hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the country's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics, the Prime Minister recalled his announcement from the Red Fort about conducting a nationwide talent hunt at the village level.
"These very players will bring medals for India in the times to come,” asserted PM Modi.
Linking India's Asian Games success with the broader aspirations of its youth, Modi highlighted the achievements of young Indians in entrepreneurship, space exploration, satellite technology, defence and artificial intelligence.
He noted that young innovators had helped India become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with talent emerging from smaller towns and villages as well as major cities.
He claimed that a decade of reforms had strengthened young people's confidence that the country would support their ambitions and provide the resources needed to pursue their dreams.
"They have the trust that to take their dreams forward, the entire capability of the country stands with them,” affirmed Modi.
He also highlighted the wider economic benefits of India's expanding sporting ecosystem, noting that government initiatives were creating opportunities beyond competitive sport.
He pointed to the growing demand for professionals in sports coaching, physiotherapy, sports management and sports broadcasting, among other fields.
"This has created new avenues of employment and enterprise for the youth,” noted PM Modi.
Calling on medal-winning athletes to help develop future champions, Modi urged them to visit schools, return to their former training grounds and interact with children in their home villages and cities.
He said sharing their experiences could encourage aspiring athletes to pursue their ambitions and overcome challenges.
"Perhaps, a small word from you might give a child the courage to move ahead in sports,” remarked Modi.
He emphasised that these qualities extended beyond the sporting arena and helped individuals navigate challenges throughout their lives.
"This very sportsperson spirit comes in handy throughout life,” observed PM Modi.
Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reiterated his maxim that "one who plays, will flourish" and described the enthusiasm of India's athletes as one of the greatest strengths of New India.
He led the contingent in a final "We will do it!" pledge, linking the country's sporting ambitions with the broader national vision of achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047, becoming one of the world's top three economies, building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, establishing India as a global manufacturing hub, advancing technological leadership and space exploration, and hosting the Olympics.
"With this very self-confidence, we have to take India to new heights,” asserted Modi.