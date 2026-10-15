PM Modi lauds Asian Games heroes, says India poised to become global sporting powerhouse

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's Asian Games heroes, asserting that the country is poised to emerge as a global sporting powerhouse.

During an interaction with the Indian contingent, he reiterated his government's commitment to strengthening the sporting ecosystem and inspiring athletes through his newly coined slogan, ‘We will do it’.

The Prime Minister highlighted the modernisation of sports infrastructure and the growing support available to identify, nurture and develop sporting talent across the country.

While interacting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, the PM said, "We in India remain committed to boosting the sports ecosystem and also supporting our athletes so that they can shine and inspire several youngsters across the nation".

Describing the gathering of medal-winners as a wonderful occasion, Modi praised the athletes for their dedication and achievements. "All of you young athletes are examples of how, when passion turns into victory, it brings a glow to faces along with medals,” remarked Modi.

Congratulating the athletes for bringing immense pride to 140 crore citizens, he stressed that their greatest achievement lay in enhancing the honour and glory of the national flag.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of coaches, support staff and families, describing the sporting achievements as a collective national triumph. "Therefore, your success is not yours alone; it is also the success of crores of citizens of the country,” affirmed PM Modi.

Remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the eminent statesman, highlighting how his extraordinary life and visionary outlook continue to inspire the nation. "His life and his vision are an inspiration for all of us,” remarked Modi.