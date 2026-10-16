AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura declared ‘Tankhaiya’ by Akal Takht

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Payal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, was today declared a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs).

The decision was taken by the five Singh Sahibans (Sikh high priests), led by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj. The Sikh high priests have directed the global Sikh community to refrain from maintaining any association with Giaspura.

The action follows Giaspura’s controversial remarks outside the Akal Takht Secretariat on October 12, 2026, where he falsely alleged caste-based discrimination after being denied entry. He also reportedly used highly derogatory language against Sikh institutions and personalities. The Akal Takht also clarified that Giaspura, who represents the Payal Assembly constituency in Ludhiana, was actually barred from entering due to past objectionable remarks against Sikh institutions, not because of his caste. Other AAP Dalit MLAs in the same delegation were allowed entry without issue.

Prior to the announcement, twelve AAP MLAs appeared before Gargajj and submitted a written apology, distancing themselves from party colleague Manwinder Singh Giaspura’s controversial caste-bias allegations against Sikh institutions.

Appearing before the acting Jathedar and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Tek Singh Dhanuala, the 12 MLAs and accompanying AAP leaders acknowledged their lapse in a joint written submission and admitted that, despite directions, they had failed to clarify to reporters that no caste discrimination had occurred and that Giaspura’s remarks were inappropriate.

They sought forgiveness and reiterated that no individual is ever barred from the Akal Takht on the basis of caste, race, or colour. The legislators disowned Giaspura’s statements, terming them his personal views. The acting Jathedar subsequently directed the delegation to issue a public clarification to the press to clear the air.