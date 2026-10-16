Centre asks nodal officers to ensure timely verification of NMMSS scholarship applications

NEW DELHI: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Education Ministry has asked nodal officers of different grades to ensure accurate and timely verification of applications submitted by beneficiary students for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS).

The scheme provides an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

An official release said applications are submitted on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). State Nodal Officers (SNOs), District Nodal Officers (DNOs) and Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) play a crucial role in the verification process, it said.

The last date for registration of applications for the academic year 2026–27 is October 31, 2026. The last dates for verification of applications at the INO and DNO levels are November 15 and November 30, respectively, it said.

“The objective of NMMSS is to reduce dropouts after Class VIII and encourage students to continue their education up to Class XII,” the release specified.