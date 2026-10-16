CJP, AISA question whereabouts of Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora after detention

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Friday questioned the whereabouts of their leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, alleging that they were being denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by Delhi Police during protests in the national capital.

The CJP alleged that its founder Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and it had lost contact with him, while the All India Students' Association (AISA) said its president Bora, who was allegedly taken to a Anti-Narcotics Task Force, South-West District, facility initially, was later shifted to an undisclosed location.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP said in a post on X.

"Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!" it said.

"Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?" the CJP asked, adding that detentions would not deter people from joining the protests.