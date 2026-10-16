CJP protest LIVE | Delhi Police reach Abhijeet Dipke’s residence, serve notice asking him not to hold Tiranga march

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is set to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' demonstration at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, protesting the arrest and judicial custody of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Delhi Police has not granted permission for the proposed march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police have deployed more than 6,000 personnel in the New Delhi area and reserved an additional 5,000 personnel from other districts. Security has been tightened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar. More than 10 CCTV cameras have also been installed around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk.
Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said a small group of protesters could be allowed to march at a suitable alternative location.
Dipke called for the demonstration after Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag, following the site's de-notification as a designated protest venue. They were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail.
Dipke has maintained that waving the national flag is not a crime and urged people across the country to organise similar demonstrations in solidarity with the jailed leaders. Student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are expected to join the Delhi march.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has granted the CJP permission to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan at 10 am on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya confirmed the permission to PTI on Thursday, adding that the organisers had agreed to hold the rally only at the designated protest site.
The party said the Mumbai rally was intended to express solidarity with Das and Ranka.