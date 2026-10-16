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CJP protest LIVE | Delhi Police reach Abhijeet Dipke’s residence, serve notice asking him not to hold Tiranga march

High security and heavy police deployment across Central Delhi today as the CJP has called for a 'Tiranga March' near Connaught Place’s Central Park. Authorities have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS in surrounding areas.
Delhi Police arrive at NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande’s residence, where CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, ahead of his planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place today.
Delhi Police arrive at NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande’s residence, where CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, ahead of his planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place today.Screengrab | X
TNIE online desk

Traders fear bankruptcy as protests disrupt festive-season business, says Vyapar Mahasangh official

Vyapar Mahasangh senior vice-president Rajendra Kapoor said the closure of markets amid demonstrations during the festive season had made business nearly impossible, warning that traders who had invested heavily in seasonal stock risked losses as changing fashions and designs could render their inventory unsellable in the next season. He also expressed concern that some traders could resort to desperate measures amid mounting financial distress.

Delhi Police arrive at NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande’s residence, where CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, ahead of his planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place today.
Protests don't hurt businesses, government shutdowns do, says Dipke ahead of Tiranga march

Delhi Police warn Dipke of legal action if he proceeds with Tiranga Yatra

The notice served to Dipke ahead of the proposed Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place states that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has not granted permission for the march. It warns that proceeding with the demonstration would violate the restrictions and invite legal action, according to Delhi police sources.

(ANI inputs)

Gawande reacts as police reach his residence ahead of Tiranga Yatra

NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande said he had only just learnt that Delhi Police personnel had arrived at his residence, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, as he had been out for lunch.

"They are our guests; I will offer them tea and ask why they're here. Let me read the notice first. We all should participate in the Tiranga Yatra, we will go," Gawande said.

Asked whether he would participate in the Tiranga Yatra, he says, “Absolutely. We should all participate in the Tiranga Yatra...” On the heavy police deployment outside his house and the possibility of being prevented from joining the march, NCP (SP) spokesperson adds, “If the police do not allow us to go, it will show the government's cowardice. Those who speak of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ should not be afraid of the Tricolour...”

Delhi protest serve notice to Dipke barring him from holding protest

More than 20 Delhi Police personnel turned up at the residence of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke here and served him a notice barring him from holding a protest in Connaught Place on Friday, hours before the march is scheduled to begin, according to officials.

Delhi Police reach Abhijeet Dipke's home ahead of march

Summary

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is set to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' demonstration at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, protesting the arrest and judicial custody of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Delhi Police has not granted permission for the proposed march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police have deployed more than 6,000 personnel in the New Delhi area and reserved an additional 5,000 personnel from other districts. Security has been tightened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar. More than 10 CCTV cameras have also been installed around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk.

Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said a small group of protesters could be allowed to march at a suitable alternative location.

Dipke called for the demonstration after Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag, following the site's de-notification as a designated protest venue. They were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Dipke has maintained that waving the national flag is not a crime and urged people across the country to organise similar demonstrations in solidarity with the jailed leaders. Student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are expected to join the Delhi march.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has granted the CJP permission to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan at 10 am on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya confirmed the permission to PTI on Thursday, adding that the organisers had agreed to hold the rally only at the designated protest site.

The party said the Mumbai rally was intended to express solidarity with Das and Ranka.

abhijeet dipke
CJP Tiranga march
Lehra do Tiranga

Key Events

Delhi Police warn Dipke of legal action if he proceeds with Tiranga Yatra

Delhi protest serve notice to Dipke barring him from holding protest

Delhi Police reach Abhijeet Dipke's home ahead of march

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The New Indian Express
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