CJP protest LIVE | Delhi Police reach Abhijeet Dipke’s residence, serve notice asking him not to hold Tiranga march

NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande said he had only just learnt that Delhi Police personnel had arrived at his residence, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, as he had been out for lunch.

"They are our guests; I will offer them tea and ask why they're here. Let me read the notice first. We all should participate in the Tiranga Yatra, we will go," Gawande said.

Asked whether he would participate in the Tiranga Yatra, he says, “Absolutely. We should all participate in the Tiranga Yatra...” On the heavy police deployment outside his house and the possibility of being prevented from joining the march, NCP (SP) spokesperson adds, “If the police do not allow us to go, it will show the government's cowardice. Those who speak of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ should not be afraid of the Tricolour...”