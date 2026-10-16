Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora among 150 detained amid 'Tiranga' protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were preventively detained by Delhi Police on Friday while on their way to join the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protests in the national capital, as hundreds of demonstrators staged flash protests at Connaught Place and Mandi House amid heavy security deployment.

Dipke was detained while leaving his residence in Jhandewalan to join the proposed march at Connaught Place, while Bora was picked up at Mandi House. Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station.

The detentions triggered jostling among protesters, journalists, camera crews and security personnel. Minor altercations also broke out as police attempted to disperse demonstrators at various locations.

Police also began detaining protesters who had reached Connaught Place. "Those attempting to disrupt law and order are being detained," a police officer said, adding that around 150 people have been detained so far.

Despite being denied permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), CJP supporters and members of student organisations gathered at Connaught Place and Mandi House, carrying the national flag and raising slogans.