‘What is Delhi Police up to?’: Mamata slams Dipke’s detention, calls it ‘undeclared Emergency’

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed the preventive detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke by the Delhi Police, asserting it was "nothing short of an undeclared Emergency".

Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained while on their way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protests in the national capital.

"WHAT IS DELHI POLICE UP TO? Abhijeet Dipke has been detained for holding the Indian National Flag. Let that sink in. In Independent India, our youth are being detained for peacefully asserting their democratic rights."

"This is nothing short of an undeclared Emergency.

A government that fears dissent is now trying to intimidate an entire generation into silence.

This is the conduct of a fascist regime that cannot tolerate a voice it cannot control," Banerjee said in a post on X.