Where is Dipke, asks CJP after detention; lawyers meet Neha at RK Puram police station

The CJP has alleged that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and it had lost contact with him, while AISA had earlier said Bora was initially taken to an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, South-West District, facility before being shifted elsewhere.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP said in a post on X.

"Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!" it said.

"Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?" the CJP asked, adding that detentions would not deter people from joining the protests.