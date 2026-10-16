Detentions, flash protests and tricolours mark Delhi's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ call in Delhi on Friday was marked by police action, including a visit by Delhi police to Abhijeet Dipke’s residence and his detention while on his way to Connaught Place (CP). The party later alleged that he had been taken to an “undisclosed” location, even as a large crowd gathered in central Delhi.

At least 150 people were detained around Janpath Road, Connaught Place and Mandi House. All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was also detained. By the end of the day, teams representing both Dipke and Bora said they had no information about their whereabouts.

Despite the detention, hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party supporters and student activists staged flash protests at multiple locations in central Delhi.

Carrying the national flag and raising slogans of 'Jai Hind', protesters walked through Connaught Place's inner circle before dispersing and regrouping at different locations.

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a separate protest at Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and withdrawal of the 2023 Election Commissioner Appointment Act. Minor scuffles broke out as police tried to disperse the crowds.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 police personnel visited Dipke's residence and served him a notice asking him to refrain from actions that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also held a Tiranga march near Rashtrapati Bhavan and its central Delhi headquarters. Party workers carrying the national flag raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".