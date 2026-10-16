Delhi steps up security with 6,000 cops, 220 CAPF companies ahead of CJP's 'Tiranga' march

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and an expanded CCTV network have been deployed in New Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

The security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations in Lutyens' Delhi. Additional personnel are being mobilised from other districts to prevent any law-and-order situation during the march, scheduled for 5 pm.

Police have erected barricades at several locations, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. Officers said the focus was on securing multiple entry and exit points in the sprawling commercial district without bringing public movement to a standstill.

A senior police officer said 5,000 additional personnel had been kept in reserve in other districts to bolster the deployment.

The arrangements are being coordinated with the deployment of 220 CAPF companies earmarked for New Delhi, which will also cover adjoining districts, border areas and other important locations.

Thirty CAPF companies will be deployed during each shift, with three shifts planned through the day. The strength could be increased if required, particularly if large crowds gather or the demonstration continues into the night. “If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift,” the officer said.