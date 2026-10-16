‘Ready to go to jail’: Dipke says he could be detained ahead of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that Delhi Police could detain him ahead of the outfit’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, alleging that investigators were keeping him under watch at his residence.

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night, Dipke also said that he was ready to go to jail for waving the national flag.

“Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor,” Dipke said.

“If we have to go to jail for waving the tricolour, we are ready for it,” he added.

The remarks came after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that the Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for “administrative reasons”, while Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable spot.

“If we say tomorrow that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places, will you shut all 100 places? If you go to Narendra Modi's rally tomorrow and wave the Tiranga, will police cancel the rally? What a joke you have made,” Dipke said.

The CJP has called on the general public and its supporters to gather at the Central Park on Friday to wave the national flag as part of its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.