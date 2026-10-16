CJP, AISA question whereabouts of Dipke, Neha Bora, allege denial of access to lawyers after detention

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Friday questioned the whereabouts of their leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, alleging that they were being denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by Delhi Police during protests in the national capital.

The CJP alleged that its founder, Dipke, had been taken to an undisclosed location and that the party had lost contact with him. AISA, meanwhile, claimed that its president, Bora, was initially held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri before being moved to an undisclosed location.

“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the CJP said in a post on X, demanding that the police disclose his whereabouts.