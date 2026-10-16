Former CM Harish Rawat detained as Congress protests over Ankita Bhandari case

Harish Rawat said the delegation had not planned a protest and had gone to submit a memorandum concerning Gautam’s appointment. “Our only intention was to submit a memorandum,” he told reporters. “Dushyant Kumar is under scrutiny, and people in Uttarakhand suspect he may be the VIP referred to in the case. Until the CBI identifies another person, he will remain guilty in the eyes of the people of Uttarakhand.”

The family of Ankita has opposed Gautam’s appointment, citing alleged links to the case. It has called for the appointment to be put on hold until a central investigation is completed.

The allegations against Gautam have not been established in court. The Dehradun gathering followed a sit-in at Delhi’s India Gate, where Ankita’s parents and several Opposition leaders were detained by Delhi Police in the early hours of Thursday while seeking justice for her.