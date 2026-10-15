'Hallmark of Modi govt is to silence victims': Rahul on detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, saying the hallmark of this regime is to silence the voices of the victims and remove those who ask questions.

Parents of the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari were released early Thursday, hours after being detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor.

While being detained, her father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre to cancel Gautam's appointment.

"4 AM in the morning. While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody. Their crime? They were sitting quietly at India Gate - with burdened shoulders, without any commotion, and simply demanding that Dushyant Gautam should not be made the Governor of Sikkim until the CBI investigation is complete," Gandhi wrote on X.